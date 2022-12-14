Delhi Police Arrests All 3 Accused of Acid Attack on Minor Girl

The Delhi Police have arrested all three accused for allegedly throwing acid at a 17-year-old girl in the national capital's Dwarka.

Dwarka DCP M Harshvardhan on Wednesday said that the police have solved the case with the arrest of all three accused.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday.

The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The police, earlier, detained one person in the case after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her. Later, another boy emerged as a prime suspect.

According to the police, a PCR call was received regarding the incident of throwing acid on a girl in the Police Station Mohan Garden area.

The victim’s father said, “My two daughters were going to school at 7.29 am, but later around 7.35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in CCTV footage.”