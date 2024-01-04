Delhi Police Nabs Hizbul Terrorist Wanted For J&K Attacks

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell captured Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a prominent member of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group, who is believed to have played a role in numerous terrorist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir region.
The apprehended individual, known as Javed Mattoo, was also being closely monitored by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Javed Ahmed Mattoo, suspected to be the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen, was reportedly being sought with a reward of Rs 5 lakhs.
He hails from Sopore, and his recent rise to prominence came after a video of his brother in Sopore waving the Indian tricolor went viral.
The apprehension carries great importance, given Mattoo's supposed participation in multiple acts of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has also been connected to his past actions.