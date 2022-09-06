Delhi Police Nabs "India's Biggest Car Thief"

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested "India's biggest car thief", Anil Chauhan who has been accused of stealing more than 5,000 cars from different parts of the country.

According to the police, the accused Anil (52) had a lavish lifestyle, with properties in Delhi, Mumbai and the North East.

Police also claimed that Anil is the biggest car thief in the country, and has allegedly stolen more than 5,000 cars in the last 27 years.

Acting on specific inputs, the Special Staff of Central Delhi Police apprehended Anil from the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

The police also said that Anil is currently involved in smuggling arms. He was allegedly carrying arms from Uttar Pradesh and supplying them to banned organisations in the North Eastern states.

Anil used to drive autorickshaws while staying in the Khanpur area of Delhi, and started stealing cars after 1995. He stole Maruti 800 cars during that period.

Anil Chauhan also used to steal cars in different parts of the country and sent them to Nepal, Jammu and Kashmir, and North Eastern states. He also killed some taxi drivers during theft, police said.