Delhi Protest Raises Alarm Over Assam’s Handling of Journalists

Members of the Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) staged a protest on Wednesday in front of Kerala House, New Delhi, against what they described as the Assam government’s “anti-journalist policies.”

The protest was organized in response to cases filed against senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan, Karan Thapar, and Abhisar Sharma. The journalist unions demanded that the Assam government immediately withdraw the cases, which they said threaten press freedom and violate constitutional rights.

The protest march moved from Kerala House towards Jantar Mantar, highlighting the harassment of journalists and raising concerns over press freedom in Assam. The Delhi Police, however, did not grant permission for the demonstration outside Assam House.

Condemnation by Journalist Leaders

Senior journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty and DUJ President Sujata Madhok strongly criticized the Assam government’s actions, calling them an attack on independent journalism. They urged authorities to reconsider the cases and ensure that journalists can work without fear of intimidation.

Background of the Cases

On May 9, 2025 , the Guwahati Crime Branch registered an FIR (03/2025) against Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR cited 14 interviews and articles allegedly “against the sovereignty and integrity of India.”

Both journalists stated that the FIR is not accessible through Assam Police’s online portal, indicating it has not been uploaded as required by the Supreme Court in Youth Bar Association of India v Union of India, (2016) 9 SCC 473.

In a separate case, the Guwahati Crime Branch filed an FIR against journalist and YouTuber Abhisar Sharma after a complaint alleged that he uploaded a video mocking both the Assam and Union governments. The FIR cites Sections 152 (sedition), 196, and 197 of the BNS, 2023.

According to the complaint filed by Alok Baruah, a 23-year-old resident of Nayanpur, Ganeshguri, Sharma allegedly accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of pursuing communal politics and ridiculed the principle of Ram Rajya, claiming the government “survives only on Hindu-Muslim polarisation.”

The protest in Delhi underscores growing concern among journalist organizations about the increasing use of sedition and other laws against media personnel in Assam, raising questions over press freedom and the safety of journalists.

