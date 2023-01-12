Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight Receives Bomb Threat Call Before Takeoff

A call regarding a bomb in a Pune-bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi was received by the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport before takeoff on Thursday.

The bomb threat was received at around 8 pm.

The flight has been thoroughly checked at the airport after receiving the bomb call.

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Delhi Police have been alerted after the incident.

Regarding the incident, the Delhi Police confirmed that so far no suspicious item has been recovered.

The Delhi Police said, "So far nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP."