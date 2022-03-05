Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train catches fire

A fire broke out in two coaches of a passenger train which was on its way from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the Daurala Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

The train had left Saharanpur at 5.30 am.

Smoke was seen rising from one of its compartments when it was approaching the Daurala Station.

The train reached the station at 7.10 am and by then the two coaches had already caught fire.

The fire occurred due to a short circuit and gradually spread to the train's engine. The staff at the railway station along with the help of passengers immediately detached the damaged coaches from the engine to stop the fire from spreading further.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident as passengers travelling inside these coaches were safely evacuated.

The fire tenders soon arrived and firefighters managed to douse the fire after much effort.



