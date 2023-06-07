Delhi: Siblings Found Dead Inside Box Hours After Reported Missing

In a shocking incident, the bodies of two children were found inside a wooden box hours after they were reported missing in Delhi on Tuesday.
The incident was reported in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar where the children, who were brother and sister by relation, were found dead inside a wooden box in a house.
Police told media, “A call was received at Jamia Nagar police station that tow bodies of children were found at house No. F2, Joga Bai extenstion. The children use to live in this house with their father Balbir, who works as a guard on the property.”
According to reports, the children has lunch at 3 pm with their parents and then went missing at around 3.30 pm. After this, the patents and locals started to search for them and later they were found in the wooden box.
The police said that the crime team has confirmed that there was no injury on their bodies. They said, “The crime team has confirmed that there is no injury on the body and seems to be a case of accidental asphyxia.”