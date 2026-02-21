Terror Alert Issued in Delhi Over Possible LeT Strike Near Red Fort, Chandni Chowk

An intelligence alert has been issued in the national capital over a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with inputs suggesting that a temple in Chandni Chowk could be targeted. The Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba is allegedly plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the area. Security has been tightened around key religious and heritage sites in Delhi.

Advertisment

Authorities have not officially confirmed details of the alleged plot, but have enhanced surveillance in sensitive zones, reported ANI.

Intelligence Inputs

Sources said areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk remain on the radar of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The alert indicates that a temple in the locality may be a potential target.

Quoting intelligence inputs, sources stated that a blast alert had been issued for the area in front of the Red Fort. The outfit is allegedly planning a major strike in India, possibly in retaliation for a February 6 explosion at a mosque in Islamabad. Inputs further suggest that prominent temples across the country could also be on the group’s radar, prompting heightened vigilance at religious places.

Security Tightened

Following the alert, security arrangements have been reinforced in and around sensitive installations in Delhi. Police and intelligence agencies are maintaining a close watch over high-footfall areas, particularly near heritage and religious sites.

No specific public advisory has been issued so far, but authorities are said to be monitoring developments closely.

2025 Red Fort Blast

The latest alert comes months after a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, in which 15 people were killed. The blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station and set multiple vehicles ablaze.

The investigation into that incident is being handled by the National Investigation Agency. On February 13, a Special NIA court at Patiala House Court extended the investigation period by 45 days to allow the agency to complete its probe. The NIA had sought a 90-day extension. The court also prolonged the judicial custody of seven accused persons until March.

With fresh intelligence inputs now surfacing, authorities remain on high alert in the national capital.