Delhi Witnesses 2nd Warmest April in 72 Years

Heatwave continues to grapple Delhi as it records the second warmest April in nearly 72 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heatwave is likely to prevail in the city for the next two days.

According to the weather department, the warmest April was in 2010 with an average temperature of 40.40 degree Celsius. This year the average monthly maximum temperature was 40.20 degree Celsius.

A yellow alert has also been issued by the weather department for Delhi till May 1 and several areas in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

However, after May 2, the mercury is expected to drop with the advancing western disturbance which is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms.

Apart from the national capital, parts of western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have been experiencing extremely hot weather conditions in April.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius in the month of April after 12 years.

