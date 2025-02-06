Delhi's 60.42% Voter Turnout Marks Lowest Since 2008 in Fierce Three-Way Battle

Over 60.42% of Delhi’s 1.56 crore voters have cast their ballots in the assembly elections for the 70-member legislative body, as provisional data updated at 11:30 pm indicates. This voter turnout is the lowest since 2008, when 57.8% of electors participated, contrasting sharply with previous highs of 66% in 2013 and a record 67.5% in 2015.

Advertisment

The polls, held on Wednesday, have seen a turnout that is 1.8 percentage points higher than the 58.6% registered during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in May, despite being conducted during the peak of summer. However, compared to the 62.8% turnout in the 2020 assembly polls, this year’s participation shows a significant dip.

Election Process and Data Updates

Election Commission (ECI) Director Anuj Chandak explained that near the close of polling, officials must complete several statutory and non-statutory procedures, including sealing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and submitting voter turnout (VTR) data in Form 17C to polling agents. The updated figures will continue to reflect on the VTR app from 7 pm as returning officers submit their reports. Chandak noted that any delays in submitting required documents by polling parties may lead to further revisions in the turnout data following statutory scrutiny or, if necessary, a repoll.

Political Dynamics and Key Contenders

The election features a triangular contest among Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. AAP, seeking a third consecutive term, campaigned on its record in health, education, water supply, and welfare schemes, including free power, water, and subsidized public transport for women. The BJP, which has been out of office in Delhi for nearly 26 years, promised continuity in existing welfare schemes along with new initiatives, citing its record of governance at the Centre. Meanwhile, Congress highlighted developmental achievements during the Sheila Dikshit-led government (1998-2013) and presented a manifesto with various free schemes aimed at benefiting all sections of society.

Constituency Turnout Highlights

Among the constituencies, Muslim-dominated Mustafabad recorded the highest turnout at 69%, surpassing its 66.8% figure from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, though it was 1.8% lower than its 70.8% in the 2020 assembly elections. Seelampur followed closely with a 68.7% turnout, while the reserved constituency of Seemapuri registered 65.3%. In contrast, Mehrauli and Model Town witnessed the lowest turnouts at 53% and 53.4% respectively.

Polling began at 7 am with modest early turnout, but numbers surged as the day progressed—reaching 20% by 11 am, 33.3% by 1 pm, and 46.5% by 3 pm. The Election Commission’s mobile app recorded a 57.7% turnout by 5 pm, with expectations of a slight increase as final submissions come in.

Smooth and Peaceful Voting Process

Despite early low turnout at some booths due to nippy morning conditions, queues began forming by 9 am and were notably longer in the outer areas of Delhi in the evening. Officials reported that voters arriving before the official closing time were allowed to cast their ballots upon presenting a paper slip.

“All 70 assembly constituencies of the National Capital Territory of Delhi went to polls in a peaceful and festive atmosphere,” said ECI Director Anuj Chandak. “Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, ensured thorough oversight to guarantee a seamless electoral process.”

Next Steps

The votes are scheduled to be counted on February 8, with the formation of the new government expected by February 11 should any party secure a clear majority. As the Election Commission continues to update the provisional figures, the final turnout numbers will be released in the coming days.