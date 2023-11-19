Delhi’s Average AQI Clocked 319 (‘Very Poor’ Category): Central Pollution Control Board

Therefore, keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/ IITM and also the disruptive nature of restrictive actions under Stage-IV of GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and public at large, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of actions under GRAP unanimously decides to roll back Stage-IV of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect. Actions under Stages-I to Stage-III of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’/ ‘Severe +’ category.