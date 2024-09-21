Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium Hosts 7th Edition of North East Student Fest

The 7th North East Student Festival was held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, featuring a vibrant array of cultural performances. Organized under the initiative of "My Home India," the festival aimed to welcome thousands of students from the eight northeastern states who have come to study in the national capital.
The event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Chief Guest) in the presence of My Home India founder Sunil Deodhar. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also graced the occasion. Assam's Rishi Baruah, Director of Sadin Pratidin Group, attended as the guest of honour.
During his speech, Kiren Rijiju called on the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur to embrace peace by surrendering arms. Meanwhile, Sunil Deodhar reiterated My Home India's commitment to showcasing the talents of northeastern students across India, as they have done for the past 20 years.
The festival featured cultural showcases from the eight northeastern states, including performances by renowned artists such as Assam’s Deeplina Deka and Nagaland’s singer-songwriter Alobo Naga. A yoga performance by visually impaired students was one of the highlights of the day-long celebration.
The North East Student Festival continues to serve as a platform for the new batch of students from the region, offering them a warm welcome and an opportunity to celebrate their heritage in the heart of Delhi.