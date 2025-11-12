Deputy CM Welcomes World Cup Hero Akanksha Satyavanshi, Honors Her with 'Gada'

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Vijay Sharma, today extended a warm welcome to Akanksha Satyavanshi, a proud daughter of the state and a key member of the World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team, at his residence in Raipur.

Akanksha Satyavanshi served as the physiotherapist and sports science expert for the Indian squad that recently secured a historic victory in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.Her tireless efforts behind the scenes were crucial in ensuring the players maintained peak fitness and recovery throughout the tournament.

Symbol of Strength and Honor

In a gesture of honor and recognition for her contribution to the nation's success, Deputy CM Sharma presented her with a "Shakti Swaroop Gada" (Mace symbolizing power/strength), calling it a symbol of strength and reverence.

During their interaction, Akanksha Satyavanshi shared a memorable and amusing anecdote related to the 'Gada' from the World Cup final match, which delighted everyone present.

Congratulating her on the monumental achievement, Deputy Chief Minister Sharma remarked, "Daughters like Akanksha are the pride of both Chhattisgarh and the nation. Her success proves that the talent from our state can shine on the world stage."

Ms. Satyavanshi, who hails from Kabirdham district, was previously honored by Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, who announced an honorarium of ₹10 lakh in recognition of her vital role in the team's triumph.