Designed by Army, Named by PM: The Story of Operation Sindoor

In a stirring tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army unveiled the official logo of Operation Sindoor, India’s swift military retaliation against terror camps across the border. The logo, symbolizing the pain of widows and the nation's determination to fight terrorism, has now become a powerful national emblem.

According to the Indian Army’s magazine Baatcheet, the now-iconic Operation Sindoor logo was designed by two officers — Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh. The creative design features a small bowl of sindoor (vermillion), worn traditionally by married Hindu women, forming the first “O” in “Sindoor.” The second “O” is shown smudged, signifying the grief of women who lost their partners in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

What Happened in Pahalgam?

On April 22, 2025, five terrorists brutally murdered 26 innocent civilians in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir — a popular tourist destination. The victims, including women and children, were on vacation when they were targeted in a heinous act of violence. This tragedy shocked the entire nation and led to a unanimous call for justice.

The Baatcheet magazine features a moving tribute, with the Operation Sindoor emblem on the cover, along with images of coffins, grieving families, and the emotional aftermath. A special section titled ‘Pahalgam’ recounts the horror and reaffirms the Indian Army’s resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Named ‘Operation Sindoor’

In a recent address at the Air Force Station in Bhuj, Gujarat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally named the military operation “Operation Sindoor.”

“What you all accomplished has made every Indian proud,” Singh told soldiers. “The Indian Air Force dismantled terror infrastructure in just 23 minutes — the time it takes to finish breakfast.”

This decisive air strike was carried out on May 7, 2025, as confirmed in the magazine, which includes a photo of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi monitoring the operations grid at 01:05 hrs.

Why the Name 'Operation Sindoor' Matters

The name “Sindoor” was chosen to highlight the emotional and cultural significance of the attack’s impact — especially on married women who lost their husbands. In Hindu tradition, sindoor symbolizes a woman's marital status. Its use in the logo reflects the personal loss and national pain caused by terrorism.

Operation Sindoor: A Message to the World

With Operation Sindoor, India has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The operation not only showcased the Indian Air Force's precision strike capabilities but also sent a powerful message: terror will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will face swift justice.

