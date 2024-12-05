Devendra Fadnavis Sworn in as Maharashtra CM; Shinde, Pawar as Deputies

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Legislature Party Leader Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time at a grand ceremony held at Azad Maidan, Mumbai on Thursday.

The event marked a significant milestone in Maharashtra's political landscape, as the BJP leader takes the reins once again, solidifying his position as a central figure in the state's governance.

The high-profile event was graced by a host of top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their presence at the ceremony underscored the immense importance of Fadnavis's reappointment and the BJP’s strengthened hold in Maharashtra.

Adding further significance, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, cementing the strength of the Mahayuti (grand alliance) in the state. This power-packed trio of Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar signals a formidable political force ready to dominate the state’s corridors of power.

The event was a clear showcase of political unity, with CMs, Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, several Union Ministers, and NDA allies in attendance, all aligning their support behind this pivotal leadership shift.

As Maharashtra embarks on this new chapter, the alliance's collective resolve and strategic direction will undoubtedly shape the state's future.