Devotees Throng Mosques Nationwide For Eid Al-Adha Celebrations

In Srinagar, devotees gathered at a Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sonwar to offer their prayers. One devotee shared his sentiments, stating that he prayed for the happiness and peace of people across the country on Eid Al-Adha. Speaking about the tradition, he said, "Today is a very joyous occasion, and on this occasion, we also perform the sacrifice of an animal, which we divide into three parts: one part we keep for ourselves, one part for relatives, and one part for the poor. I have prayed that everyone remains happy, and I have prayed for everyone. We have prayed for the happiness of the entire India, our country, and the whole world. There should be peace everywhere, and if there is any hatred in anyone's heart, it should be removed this Eid," he added.