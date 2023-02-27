DGCA Endorse Modification for Hindustan-228 Aircraft with 19 Passengers

A new variant of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s aircraft ‘Hindustan 228-201 LW’ has been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to reports, the variant has maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg with 19 passenger capability. All of these were informed by HAL in a statement.

It said that after the modification the aircraft would fall in the sub 5,700 kg aircraft category.

HAL said, "This variant provides several operational benefits for operators such as reduced pilot qualification requirement enabling pilots with Commercial Pilot License to fly the aircraft, enhanced availability of pilot pool for the aircraft and reduced operational cost.”

Moreover, the new variant will result in reduced training requirement for flying and ground crew including aircraft maintenance engineers.

HAL added some advanced features to the Dornier 228 like the FLIR system, satellite communication tools, ESM technology, speech encryption equipment, enhanced ground proximity warning system, Traffic Collision Avoidance System, etc. In 2016, HAL decided to create a civilian version of the product and so launched Hindustan 228.

It is a civilian version of the Dornier 228. Dornier is a German-based company. The civilian version was produced by the Aircraft division in Kanpur.