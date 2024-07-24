Dhruv Rathee Summoned In BJP Leader's Defamation Case

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had on Wednesday summons issued against him by a Delhi court after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua filed a defamation suit against him.
The defamation case filed by Nakhua against Rathee was over allegedly calling him a "violent and abusive" troll. The BJP leader has sought Rs 20 lakh in damages from the popular YouTuber.
According to a report by Live Law, Nakhua sought damages from Rathee over "defamation caused to him on cyber space".
This comes after a case was registered against against Dhruv Rathee by Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police for a post on X handle from a parody account in his name for allegedly spreading fake news against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter.
The account, Dhruv Rathee (parody) @dhruvrathee, had posted against Anjali Birla stating that she cleared UPSC without sitting for the examination due to her father's influence.
"India is the only country where you can clear UPSC without sitting in the examination. But for that, you have to be born as a daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Om Birla's daughter Anjali Birla cleared UPSC without giving any examination, she is a model by profession. Modi govt is making a mockery of our education system," the post on X read.