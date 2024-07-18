Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express Derails Near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

A train accident has occurred near Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, involving the 15904 Dibrugarh - Chandigarh Express.
The derailment took place in the Lucknow division of the North Eastern Railway, prompting the issuance of helpline numbers for assistance.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the incident and is actively monitoring the situation. The Government of Assam is in contact with relevant authorities to coordinate response efforts.
Further updates on the incident and any casualties or injuries are awaited as rescue and recovery operations continue at the site of the derailment near Gonda.