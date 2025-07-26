Dilip Saikia Becomes First MP from Northeast to Receive Sansad Ratna Award

Darrang-Udalguri MP and senior BJP leader Dilip Saikia was conferred with the prestigious Sansad Ratna Award in a ceremony held in New Delhi, becoming the first parliamentarian from Northeast India to receive the honour. The award, instituted by the Prime Point Foundation, recognises outstanding performance by Members of Parliament based on data from the Indian government and PRS Legislative Research.

Advertisment

Expressing gratitude to the people of Assam, Saikia dedicated the award to the citizens of his constituency and the state. “This award is a recognition of the people’s mandate. It increases my sense of responsibility towards the people of Assam,” he said.

Sharp Critique of Congress and Regional Opponents

In a strongly-worded political statement, Saikia launched an attack on the Congress party and the opposition INDIA alliance, calling them “a curse for Assam.” He accused Congress of playing ambiguous politics over eviction drives in the state, saying, “The Congress party’s position on the issue of eviction is highly suspicious.”

Targeting the so-called ‘Three Gogoi Alliance’, Saikia said, “Gogoi refers to just three individuals, not an entire community. The surname is being exploited for narrow political gains.” He further added, “It’s hard to tell who stands with whom among the Gogois.”

On Language Politics and Assamese Identity

Responding to recent controversies over language identity in Assam, the BJP leader warned that challenges have been made “in the name of language,” and called on the Assamese people to remain vigilant. “This is a matter of concern. We must live by the ethos of ‘basi khaba, jagi huba’ (eat simply, stay alert),” he said, invoking a traditional Assamese proverb that signifies modest living with conscious awareness.

BJP Confident in BTR Region, Saikia Dismisses Regional Threat

Commenting on the political scenario in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Saikia claimed that the BJP is in a strong position in 20 to 22 constituencies. “We have received reports that indicate good prospects for the BJP in the BTR. Though a regional party is emerging in the area, it does not appear to be gaining real momentum,” he said.

CM Directs MLAs to Focus on Constituencies

On internal party matters, Saikia confirmed that the BJP’s list of 22 key legislators has been drawn up for strategic focus. “The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has already directed all MLAs to dedicate themselves to the welfare of their constituencies and to work with full commitment,” he added.

Also Read: “India Is Not Indira”: Dilip Saikia Recalls Emergency, Criticises Congress