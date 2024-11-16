DMRC's New 'Make In India' Metro Train Set Arrives In Delhi

The first Metro train set for Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 operations arrived in the national capital on Friday, marking a key milestone in the city's transport expansion. This development is seen as a significant step towards improving connectivity across Delhi and providing world-class services to commuters.

According to officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the newly arrived train set includes six coaches, which will undergo testing and certification before entering service. As part of the RS-17 contract, the DMRC is set to receive a total of 312 Metro coaches, which will form 52 trains for Phase-4 priority corridors.

These trains are designed to safely reach speeds of up to 95 km/h and are compatible with driverless operations, aligning with Delhi Metro’s goal to offer modern and efficient services.

A DMRC official highlighted that the Phase 4 expansion of Delhi Metro will add 86 kilometers of new tracks across five corridors. Currently, three of these corridors are under construction, while two are in the pre-tendering phase.

“This development is a testament to India's 'Make in India' initiative, as these trains are manufactured in India and will provide a fillip to the initiative,” the official added.