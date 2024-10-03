National

Doctor Shot Dead by Two Men Inside Delhi Hospital

According to reports, two men had come to the hospital with an injury, after dressing they had demanded to meet the doctor.
In a sensational incident, a male doctor was allegedly shot dead inside Nima Hospital in Delhi’s Jaitpur area, reports emerged on Thursday.

According to reports, two men had come to the hospital with an injury, after dressing they had demanded to meet the doctor. Upon entering the doctor’s cabin, they shot him from close range, reports added. The doctor has been identified as Javed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police informed that the CCTV footage visuals are being examined to identify the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

More details awaited.

