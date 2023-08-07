DoNER Released Total of Rs. 231.50 Cr for 33 Projects between 2018-19 & 2022-23

As per the extant policy of the Government, all non-exempted central Ministries/Departments (currently 55) are mandated to spend at least 10% of their Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) to Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the North Eastern Region (NER). The year-wise details of outlays and actual expenditure made by non-exempted Ministries/Departments under 10% GBS for the North-Eastern region since 2014-15 is shared below.
Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has released a total of Rs. 231.50 crore for 33 projects between the financial year 2018-19 and 2022-23 under special development packages to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAATC) and Dima-Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC).
Additionally, 15 projects costing Rs.69.95 crore for selected backward communities, 38 projects costing Rs. 174.26 crore for selected backward blocks, and 14 projects costing Rs. 26.56 crore for providing key identified services in selected villages have been sanctioned in the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 by NEC.
As on March 31, 2023, a total of 19 railway infrastructure projects of total track length of 1,909 km costing Rs.81,941 crore, falling fully/ partly in North Eastern Region are in different stages of planning/ approval/ execution, of which 482 km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs.37,713 crore has been incurred till March 31, 2023.
A total of 261 road projects under different schemes of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 1,02,594 crore are under implementation through National Highways Authority of India(NHAI), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
(NHIDCL) and State Public Works Departments (PWDs) in the North Eastern States. Ministry of Civil Aviation is implementing projects worth Rs.3,422.43 crore in the North Eastern Region. Apart from expenditure by connectivity related Central Government Ministries, 51 projects costing Rs. 4,345.16 crore have been sanctioned under MDoNER schemes for connectivity projects in North Eastern Region.