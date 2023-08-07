DoNER Released Total of Rs. 231.50 Cr for 33 Projects between 2018-19 & 2022-23

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has released a total of Rs. 231.50 crore for 33 projects between the financial year 2018-19 and 2022-23 under special development packages to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAATC) and Dima-Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC).

Additionally, 15 projects costing Rs.69.95 crore for selected backward communities, 38 projects costing Rs. 174.26 crore for selected backward blocks, and 14 projects costing Rs. 26.56 crore for providing key identified services in selected villages have been sanctioned in the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 by NEC.