DoT Issues Advisory Against Fake Calls and Cyber Fraud

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has issued a stern advisory warning citizens against fake calls threatening to disconnect their mobile numbers or implicating them in illegal activities. The DoT has emphasized that these calls, often posing as government officials, are a ruse by cybercriminals aiming to steal personal information and commit financial fraud.
In particular, the DoT has alerted the public about fraudulent WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers, notably those starting with +92, which impersonate government officials to deceive unsuspecting individuals.
Citizens are advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious communications to the ‘Chakshu – Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc). This proactive reporting aids the DoT in preventing the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial fraud.
For those who have already fallen victim to such cybercrimes, the DoT advises immediate reporting to the cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or the website www.cybercrime.gov.in.
Measures Taken to Combat Cyber Fraud
The DoT has implemented various measures to curb fraudulent communications and cybercrime activities:
· Under the CHAKSHU facility, 52 Principal Entities sending malicious and phishing SMSs have been blacklisted.
· 700 SMS content templates have been deactivated.
· 348 mobile handsets have been blacklisted nationwide across all telecom operators.
· 10,834 suspected mobile numbers have been flagged for re-verification, resulting in 8,272 disconnections for failing re-verification as of April 30, 2024.
· 1.86 lakh mobile handsets have been blocked across India for involvement in cybercrime or financial frauds.
The DoT has consistently issued advisories through press releases, SMS, and social media to raise public awareness about fake notices impersonating DoT/TRAI, suspected fraud communications, and malicious calls.
For more information and to report suspected fraud communications, visit Sanchar Saathi Portal.
Stay vigilant and help combat cybercrime!