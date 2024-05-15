DoT Issues Advisory Against Fake Calls and Cyber Fraud

· 700 SMS content templates have been deactivated.

· 348 mobile handsets have been blacklisted nationwide across all telecom operators.

· 10,834 suspected mobile numbers have been flagged for re-verification, resulting in 8,272 disconnections for failing re-verification as of April 30, 2024.

· 1.86 lakh mobile handsets have been blocked across India for involvement in cybercrime or financial frauds.