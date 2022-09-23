Dr M Srinivas Appointed New Director of AIIMS

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appointed Dr M Srinivas as the new director of the prestigious All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

According to an official order dated September 23, Srinivas has been appointed for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 65 years. At the time of his appointment, Srinivas, was working as the Dean of the Employees State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College in Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.

The tenure of the outgoing AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria came to an end on Friday. Dr Guleria joined as the Director on March 28, 2017.

According to reports, apart from Srinivas, there were several other medical professionals whose names were considered.

Another name under consideration was Dr Sanjay Behari, who is the Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum. His name had been sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for approval.

Earlier in March, the names of three doctors including Dr Pramod Garg, professor, in the gastroenterology department, Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology, and Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma center.

Dr Rajesh Malhotra is also the head of the department of orthopedics shortlisted by the search -cum- selection of AIIMS. His name was sent to the ACC which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But later ACC sorted for a few more names for the post.

