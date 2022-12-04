Punjab: Drone With 3Kg Heroin Seized Near Indo-Pak Border

A drone carrying three kg of heroin was seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab on Sunday.

According to reports, the Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation, recovered the drone in Tarn Taran district.

Taking to Twitter, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, “Carrying on the special drive against trans-border smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police and BSF, in a joint operation have recovered a quadcopter drone with 3 kg heroin during a search in an area of PS Valtoha, Tarn Taran.”

Notably, a day before the BSF recovered about 25kg of heroin which was airdropped by a Pakistani drone in the state’s Fazilka district.