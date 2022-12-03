Droupadi Murmu Confers National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for the year 2021 and 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that according to an estimate of the United Nations, more than one billion people in the world are persons with disabilities.

Droupadi Murmu said, “It means almost every 8th person in the world has a disability in some form or the other. More than two percent of India's population is persons with disabilities. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the persons with disabilities can lead a dignified life independently. It is also our duty to ensure that they get a good education, stay safe in their homes and society, have the freedom to choose their career and have equal employment opportunities.”

The President said that education is the key to empowerment of every individual, including persons with disabilities. She stressed for the maximum use of technology in order to remove language related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.