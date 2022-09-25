Droupadi Murmu to Lay Foundation of Digital Museum in Tripura on October 15

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Tripura on October 14 to lay the foundation stone for a digital museum at the historic Pushpabanta Palace.

The 105-year-old historic Pushpabanta Palace had functioned as the Raj Bhawan for 46 years.

State tourism minister Pranajit Sinha Roy, addressing media persons said that the ministry of tourism has accepted the proposal for turning the century-old palace into a digital museum and sanctioned Rs 40 crores for the same.

He said that the BJP government has been working for the development of the tourism industry in the state since its first day in office.

The minister noted that tourist destinations of the state gradually attained a footprint in the national tourism landscape.

All the historical and natural tourist spots have been renovated with modern facilities while other ancillary services, including hotels, food parks and transport were brought to the fold of tourist-friendly provisions.