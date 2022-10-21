Drugs Worth Rs 28 Crores Seized in Mizoram

The Mizoram Police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 28 crores on Thursday.

The drugs were seized following an operation conducted in parts of the Champhai district.

Mizoram Police conducted searches within the Khankawn and Tuipui areas of the Champhai within 24 hours and seized more than five kilograms of heroin.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier, in September in another operation, Mizoram Police recovered and seized contraband drugs worth more than Rs 84 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.