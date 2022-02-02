Dry Ganja Weighing 600 Kg Seized In Tripura

A huge amount of dry ganja was recovered from two goods laden Lorries at Churaibari under Tripura’s North District.

As per reports, the seized ganja weighing around 600 kg was packed in 87 packets. The Lorries, which were Bihar bound, were intercepted during a regular Naka checking at Churaibari.

The estimated cost of the ganja is around Rs 1.5 crore, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver, one Manzoor Ahamed Chahchi, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Two cases have been registered in this regard and further investigation is on.

It is to mention that police had also recovered 2,360 kgs of ganja from the same location earlier on Sunday.