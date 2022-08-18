Durand Cup: Rajnath Singh to Attend Opening Match of Manipur Edition

The 10 historic league matches of the Durand Cup will be held at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal from August 18 to September 5.

Strict security arrangement has been made for the arrival of the defence minister and army chief in Imphal. New traffic regulation notification has also been issued in and around the stadium.

The formal opening ceremony of the football tournament is expected to start from around 5 pm with a live performance by popular singer Papon and local favourite Guru Rewben Mashangva, a folk musician from Manipur.

Meanwhile, the state government has also declared a half-holiday for all government offices and educational institutions to enable the government employees and others to watch the first match.