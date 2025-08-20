E-Commerce & Tech Startups to Drive Fresher Hiring in HY2 2025: Report

E-commerce and technology startups are set to lead fresher recruitment in India in the second half of 2025, with 88% of employers expressing intent to hire. This was stated in the latest Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025) released by TeamLease EdTech on Tuesday.

The report highlights a strong job market for young professionals, with retail (87%) and manufacturing (82%) sectors also showing high demand. This indicates a broad hiring appetite across industries for fresh talent.

Commenting on the trend, TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said, "The strong hiring intent in e-commerce & Technology startups reflects the dynamic growth in this sector, creating exciting opportunities for freshers. As industries evolve with technology, freshers who blend technical expertise with adaptability and human skills will find themselves well-positioned. The rise in degree apprenticeship programmes further underscores the demand for practical, skill-based learning pathways."

The findings are based on a survey of 1,065 employers across multiple sectors conducted between May and July 2025.

While fresher hiring remains strong, the overall intent has softened slightly to 70% for July–December 2025, compared to 74% in the first half of the year. The dip is attributed to AI-driven workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries.

Nevertheless, high-growth sectors continue to create robust opportunities for fresh graduates. The report also points to a steady rise in demand for degree apprentices, particularly in Manufacturing (37%), Engineering and Infrastructure (29%), and Information Technology (18%).

Bengaluru (37%), Chennai (30%), and Pune (26%) lead the way in apprenticeship hiring intent, reflecting strong regional momentum. Interestingly, smaller organisations are showing more eagerness to hire freshers than larger enterprises, although their hiring scale remains comparatively limited.

