Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 rocked Mizoram on Thursday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS stated that the earthquake was felt at 12:50 PM at 21 kilometres south of Thenzawl town in Mizoram.

Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, “"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24 March 2022 at 12:50:45 Indian Standard Time (IST), Latitude: 23.09 and Longitude: 92.78, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 21km South of Thenzawl, Mizoram, India.”