Ebrahim Raisi Death: India Declares One-Day State Mourning on May 21

India has declared one day of state mourning on Tuesday as a mark of respect following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
The Union Home Ministry announced that the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown across India and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.
The Home Ministry in a statement said, "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India."
"On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the statement added.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and several other officials tragically lost their lives after a helicopter crash occurred in the northwest region of Iran.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official 'X' handle to express deep sorrow and shock at the untimely demise of Ebrahim Raisi, President. PM Modi highlighted Dr. Raisi's significant contributions to strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Iran, emphasizing that his legacy will endure.