EC Reviews Complaint Against PM Modi's Controversial Rally Speech

In a recent development, the Election Commission (EC) has disclosed that it is currently assessing a complaint lodged against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during a rally in Rajasthan. The Prime Minister's statements, wherein he suggested that the Opposition Congress would distribute property, land, and gold among Muslims if elected to power, have stirred significant controversy.
Sources within the EC have confirmed the reception of the complaint and stated that it is being actively reviewed by the commission. The Congress party formally approached the EC, urging action against PM Modi for allegedly invoking religion and religious symbols to sow discord among communities.
"The only viable recourse, in line with our commitment to zero tolerance for allegations of corrupt practices, is the disqualification of candidates who seek to foster divisions among India's citizens," stated the Congress in its memorandum to the EC.
Additionally, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has penned a letter to the Election Commission, urging decisive action against the Prime Minister for his "inflammatory" rhetoric. The INDIA bloc parties have also joined the chorus, mobilizing citizens to voice their concerns by reaching out to the poll body via email.
Despite mounting pressure, the Election Commission declined to offer any commentary on the matter on Monday.
PM Modi's recent address in Rajasthan has ignited a fierce debate, with accusations of Islamophobia permeating the political discourse. The speech, delivered before a fervent audience, targeted the Congress party, suggesting that their victory would entail the redistribution of resources to what he termed "infiltrators" and families with multiple children, a thinly veiled reference to the Muslim community.
The Prime Minister's remarks have elicited strong condemnation from various quarters, underscoring the heightened tensions and divisions prevalent in the run-up to what could potentially be a landmark third consecutive term for the ruling BJP.