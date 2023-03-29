EC to Announce Poll Dates for Karnataka Election Today

The Election Commission will announce the polling date for Karnataka Assembly polls on Wednesday.

The commission will hold a press conference at 11.30 am today where they will announce the polling dates for the election which is scheduled to be held before the month of May.

Meanwhile, the term for the present Karnataka government will expire on May 24.

The election will be held for 224 seats and as many as 5.21 crore voters will cast their votes in the assembly polls.

Moreover, 9.17 lakh first-time voters will exercise their right to cast votes.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission said it has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80-years-old and those with disabilities in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

It may be mentioned that recently three Northeastern states, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya concluded their assembly elections.