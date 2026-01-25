EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List on Website After Supreme Court Order

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday uploaded on its official website the names of voters flagged under the “logical discrepancies” category of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, following a directive from the Supreme Court.

A senior poll panel official confirmed that district electoral officers across West Bengal will now download the lists and display them publicly at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices and ward offices, as ordered by the apex court.

The Supreme Court, in its January 19 order, had directed the ECI to ensure public display of the names by Saturday, observing that transparency was crucial as a large number of voters were affected. The court noted that nearly 1.25 crore voters in West Bengal figure on the “logical discrepancies” list.

“The lists of unmapped voters and those with logical discrepancies have been uploaded on our website,” the official told PTI.

According to the Election Commission, “logical discrepancies” refer to irregularities found during the verification of voter data. These include mismatches in parental names when compared with older electoral rolls, or unusual age gaps between voters and their parents, such as an age difference of less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

The move comes amid growing political tension in the state, with opposition parties staging protests over the SIR process and alleging that genuine voters could be excluded from electoral rolls.

Sources said the Election Commission had initially faced uncertainty in implementing the Supreme Court’s order, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not receive the required software tools until late Friday night. Despite the logistical hurdles, the poll panel proceeded to comply with the court’s directions within the stipulated time.

