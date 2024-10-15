ECI announces Assembly Election dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the election narrative is likely to focus on the money laundering allegations surrounding Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 but secured bail in June after the Supreme Court determined that he was not, prima facie, guilty. Soren has consistently denied the charges, claiming that the BJP is attempting to undermine the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Following his dramatic resignation before arrest, he installed aide Champai Soren in his place, but after regaining his position, Champai Soren quit to join the BJP.