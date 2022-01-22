ECI Extends Ban On Physical Gatherings Till Jan 31, Allows Relaxations For Phases 1 & 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today extended the ban on roadshows and rallies for the state polls scheduled for next month to January 31. The ECI though allowed certain relaxations for the first two phases of voting on February 10 and 14.

The ECI held a meeting earlier today with Union Health Secretary and Chief Health Secretaries of the five states to review the restrictions in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases, following which the decision was taken.

Notably, election rallies and roadshows were banned by the election body until January 15 at first which was later extended till January 22 for the five states going to polls next month – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

The Election Commission, however has allowed relaxations for Phase 1 and Phase 1 from January 28 and February 1, respectively. Political parties and contesting candidates have been allowed to hold physical public meetings.

Excluding security personnel and video vans, the ECI also raised the limit from five people to 10 for door-to-door campaigning.

The ECI allowed physical meetings for candidates contesting for Phase 1 on January 28 to February 8 in designated open spaces with up to 500 people or 50 percent of ground capacity or the limit set by the state disaster management – whichever is lower.

For Phase 2, the candidates will be finalized by January 31. The Election Commission allowed the same relaxations from February 1 till February 12.