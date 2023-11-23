ECI Issues Show Cause Notice to RaGa over 'Panauti' & 'Pickpocket' Jibes against PM

How Rahul Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), ECI Explained

In this regard, provision of the Model Code of Conduct which hold the field are as follows: clause 2 of Part I 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Political Parties and Candidates' inter-alia provides that: -

"........Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided."