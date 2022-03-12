ECI Lifts Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lifted the Model Code of Conduct with immediate effect.

The model code of conduct came into force on January 8, 2022 with the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly Elections.

The official statement of the ECI said, "The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lifted the Model Code of Conduct with immediate effect, which came into force on January 8, 2022 with the announcement of schedule for Assembly Elections.”

The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that the ECI issued a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, in this regard.

Consequently, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect, Raju added.

Also Read: Odisha: At least 22 Injured after MLA’s Vehicle Runs over Crowd