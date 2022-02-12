ECI Relaxes Covid-19 Restrictions For Campaigning In Poll-Bound States

In a relief to political parties and candidates contesting in the Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that the ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 am as earlier stated.

The ECI took a periodic review of the status of Covid-19 in the country and especially in the poll-bound states and announced the revised guidelines for contesting candidates to hold campaigns and rallies.

It said that based on information received from the Union health secretary, the ground situation of Covid-19 has significantly improved and the cases are fast receding in the country.

Even in the reported cases maximum cases are reported from non-poll going States. The poll going states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country, it added.

The election body said that in the states heading to polls, total number of cases which were more than 32 thousand at its peak on January 22, have come down to around three thousand as on February 12.

Taking note of the decline in cases and the need of political parties and candidates for greater participation in elections, the ECI announced relaxations on political campaigning.

The ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 am. Political parties and candidates may campaign from 6am to 10pm following all Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols of the state disaster management authorities, the ECI said.

It added that political parties and candidates may hold their meetings and rallies upto maximum of 50 percent of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser.

The national election body further announced that Pad Yatra consisting not more than permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed.

Finally, all other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate, it said.