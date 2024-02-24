ECI Rubbishes Rumors of LS Poll Schedule, Says "No Dates Announced So Far"

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rubbished all rumors regarding the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Reportedly, a fake message has been circulating on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for the ensuing elections. According to the fake message, the elections are slated to be held on April 19, 2024, and counting on May 22, 2024.
The ECI on Saturday shared a post of social media platform 'X' and confirmed that no dates have been announced so far. The commission further stated that the schedule will be announced through a press conference.
Taking to 'X' , the ECI wrote, "A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024"
"#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference", the ECI added.