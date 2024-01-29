ECI Sets Date For Elections For 56 Rajya Sabha Seats In 15 States

The Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed on Monday that elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 States have been scheduled for February 27.
According to the official statement, the tenure of 56 Council of States members representing 15 states will end upon their retirement in April 2024.
A press release from the ECI stated that Uttar Pradesh will see the retirement of a record 10 members on April 2, 2024.
Both Maharashtra and Bihar will see six members stepping down on April 2, 2024, while West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will each have 5 members retiring on the same date.
Meanwhile, Karnataka and Gujarat are set to see four members retire on April 2, 2024.
Based on the press release, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan will each have three members retiring. The members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will retire on April 2, 2024, while those from Odisha and Rajasthan will retire on April 3, 2024.
Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will each have one member retiring on April 2, 2024.