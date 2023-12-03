ECI Suspends Telangana DGP Over Violation of Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued suspension orders for the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules.
According to sources, the DGP along with state nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal officer (expenditure) Mahesh Bhagwat, met Anumula Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president and a candidate. He also offered Revanth with a bouquet of flowers at his residence in Hyderabad amid the counting of votes.
The decision of the DGP to meet a candidate who is participating in the election, out of a total of 2,290 candidates, and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties involved, clearly indicates a suspicious intention of seeking favor.