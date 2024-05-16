ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Congress leader and Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam in connection with a money laundering case.
Following his arrest, a medical team arrived at the office of the ED in Ranchi. Dr Mayukh Kumar, medical officer at the Sadar Hospital Ranchi after the medical examination of Alam said, "He is fine, but his BP was slightly high, but it is within normal limits. He takes BP and sugar medicines and has been advised to continue that."
Alamgir Alam reached the ED office in Ranchi earlier in the day for questioning regarding the money laundering case for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.
Addressing reporters outside the ED office, he said, "I was called today as well and so I have come." On Tuesday, the ED had interrogated him for about 10 hours.
The Enforcement Directorate had issued a summons to Alam to appear before the agency on May 14 at the Ranchi Zonal Office related to the recovery of a large sum of cash from the household help of his personal secretary, Sanjeev Lal.
Alamgir Alam's personal secretary, Sanjeev Lal, and his house help, Jahangir Alam, were arrested by the ED, following the seizure of Rs 35.23 crore from their premises in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The cash, discovered during raids, was stored in steel trunks taken from Alamgir Alam's residence.
The ED questioned the duo overnight and subsequently took them into custody. They were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and produced in a special PMLA court, which remanded them to ED custody for six days, according to officials.