ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 2.22 Crore Of Assam Rifles Official

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 2.22 crore belonging to an Assam Rifles official as part of an alleged disproportionate assets case probe against him.

The official, identified as Rajdev Singh, has been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was posted as 2IC (2nd in Command), Training Battalion, Assam Rifles Training Centre in Nagaland.

The ED said that the attached assets are in the form of FDs of Rs 2.22 crore.

In August 2019, the CBI, ACB, Shillong had lodged a case under Prevention of Corruption Act after a conducting a probe. Later on March 30, 2021, a charge sheet was filed under section 13(2) read with sections 13(2), 13(1)(e) of the IPC.

On the basis of the CBI’s FIR and the charge sheet, the ED initiated a money laundering probe.

According to the ED, Singh made huge cash deposits in his bank accounts and acquired huge assets, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He made the huge deposits between 2012 and 2019 when he was posted as staff officer-II, Establishment and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) at the HQ, Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong.

Further investigation in the matter is on.