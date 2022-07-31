ED Detains Sanjay Raut Over Patra Chawl Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday detained Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection to Patra Chawl land scam case.

Earlier today, ED accompanied by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials raided the Mumbai residence of MP Sanjay Raut.

This comes after Raut skipped his ED summons regarding the money laundering case.

Sanjay Raut was summoned by ED on June 28 in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. Refusing to join the probe while citing the Parliament’s Monsoon Session as a reason for not joining the probe, Raut had then dared the probe agency to arrest him.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crores of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.