ED Raids Residence of Delhi Health Minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

The move comes days after the central probe agency arrested Jain on May 30. Jain will be under ED custody till June 9.

Jain was arrested after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR which was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.

In November 2019, the home ministry approved the prosecution of minister Satyendar Jain in cases related to disproportionate assets and money laundering.

The Delhi High court on Saturday stayed the order of a special court allowing Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to have counsel during the interrogation by the ED.

Earlier, CBI had filed an FIR against Jain in a money laundering case on August 25, 2017.

