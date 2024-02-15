ED Summons TMC Leader Mahua Moitra on Feb 19 in FEMA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra in connection with a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), reports said on Thursday.
Mahua Moitra has been asked to appear before the probe agency on February 19 (Monday), sources said.
Earlier, the TMC leader was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee found her guilty of “unethical conduct” and contempt of the House by sharing her Lok Sabha credentials.
Moitra had petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge her recent removal from the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha voted a motion to eject Moitra from the parliament on December 8, following an Ethics Committee recommendation that she be disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP).
The Ethics Committee's recommendation and findings came in response to a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who claimed Moitra had accepted money in exchange for asking certain questions in parliament.
Moitra has been accused of asking multiple questions about the Adani group of firms in parliament at the request of a rival businessman, Darshan Hiranandani. Moitra was also accused of disclosing her Lok Sabha login information to Hiranandani.